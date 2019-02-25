Union members and Occupy Wall Street protesters stage a protest near Wall Street in New York on October 5, 2011. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Will the US economy plunge into a recession by 2021? Half of America’s business economists expect it to happen
- Half of the nearly 300 business economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) believe a recession will begin by the end of 2021
- Only 11 per cent surveyed believe a recession through 2021 can be avoided
Topic | United States
