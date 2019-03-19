A HK$10 dollar banknote, a US$100 dollar banknote, and 100 yuan banknotes in a picture illustration on January 21, 2016. Photo: REUTERS
Hong Kong’s weak dollar is a victim of northbound investments rushing into the stock exchanges of Shanghai and Shenzhen
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has spent nearly US$1 billion this month to prop up the local currency, keeping it within a trading band against the US dollar
- Equity investors are selling the Hong Kong dollar to buy yuan for trading in Chinese stocks through the Connect schemes
Money exchange of Hong Kong dollar to US dollar in Wan Chai, as of 9 March, 2018. Photo SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s monetary authority sells US dollars to prop up local currency, the first intervention since August 2018 as rate gap widened
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it sold US dollars equivalent to HK$1.5 billion to keep the local exchange rate at above HK$7.8500 per dollar
- More interventions are likely if carry trade continues to take advantage of an interest rate gap between the local currency and US dollars, the HKMA said
