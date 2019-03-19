Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A HK$10 dollar banknote, a US$100 dollar banknote, and 100 yuan banknotes in a picture illustration on January 21, 2016. Photo: REUTERS
Money

Hong Kong’s weak dollar is a victim of northbound investments rushing into the stock exchanges of Shanghai and Shenzhen

  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has spent nearly US$1 billion this month to prop up the local currency, keeping it within a trading band against the US dollar
  • Equity investors are selling the Hong Kong dollar to buy yuan for trading in Chinese stocks through the Connect schemes
Topic |   Currencies
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:28am, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:28am, 19 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A HK$10 dollar banknote, a US$100 dollar banknote, and 100 yuan banknotes in a picture illustration on January 21, 2016. Photo: REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Money exchange of Hong Kong dollar to US dollar in Wan Chai, as of 9 March, 2018. Photo SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Markets & Investing

Hong Kong’s monetary authority sells US dollars to prop up local currency, the first intervention since August 2018 as rate gap widened

  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it sold US dollars equivalent to HK$1.5 billion to keep the local exchange rate at above HK$7.8500 per dollar
  • More interventions are likely if carry trade continues to take advantage of an interest rate gap between the local currency and US dollars, the HKMA said
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 1:41pm, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:58pm, 9 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Money exchange of Hong Kong dollar to US dollar in Wan Chai, as of 9 March, 2018. Photo SCMP / Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.