A view of Hong Kong island during the warmest winter this year on 2 March 2019. Photo: SCMP/Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s limited partnership regime may attract funds to set up domicile, boosting city’s role as Greater Bay Area private equity hub
- Despite private equity managers raising and advising capital in the city, none uses a Hong Kong fund structure and opt instead to domicile in Cayman
- Changes to limited partnership regime could bring more funds and managers to Hong Kong, and keep systemic risks in check, lawyers and analysts say
Topic | Banking & Finance
