China can become one of the world’s biggest green innovators

People carry umbrellas outside the Belt and Road Forum at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP
People carry umbrellas outside the Belt and Road Forum at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP
Malaysian officials including former prime minster Najib Razak (third from left) look at a model of the proposed East Coast Rail Link in September 2017. Photo: AP
After having second thoughts, several countries return to China’s belt and road plan
- ‘At the moment Pakistan does not have many better options’ than what Beijing is offering, official says
- Malaysia recommits to a long-stalled rail link project, but with a significantly reduced price tag
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Malaysian officials including former prime minster Najib Razak (third from left) look at a model of the proposed East Coast Rail Link in September 2017. Photo: AP