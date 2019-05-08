An employee uses a machine to count Chinese 100 yuan banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank’s headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese fintech firms cosy up to banks as collaborators instead of disrupters they shift towards retail banking
- Fintech firms are increasingly positioning themselves as banks’ tech partners, rather than disrupters
- As Chinese banks increase focus on their retail business, more are seeking to grab market share through piggybacking on fintech’s online platform and technologies
