Wynn Macau was one of the first foreign owned casino properties to debut in Macau, opening kitty-corner to the Grand Lisboa in 2006. Photo: Bloomberg
Wynn Resorts looks for Macau rebound in 2020 after quarterly revenue slips 3.7 per cent
- Wynn Resorts, the parent of Hong Kong-listed Wynn Macau, reported revenue of US$1.65 billion for the first quarter, compared to US$1.72 billion a year earlier
Topic | Macau
Wynn Macau was one of the first foreign owned casino properties to debut in Macau, opening kitty-corner to the Grand Lisboa in 2006. Photo: Bloomberg