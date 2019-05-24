A man walking past an electric board displaying stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on May 19, 2019. Contrary to global stock exchanges, China’s stock market denotes losses and declines in green and uses red to represent gains and advances. Photo: AP
Stocks close mixed in Hong Kong and China amid mixed messages on progress of negotiations to end the ongoing US-China trade war
- After the Hang Seng lost 680 points over past four days, investors squared their short positions among selective financial blue chips
- Chinese benchmarks were mixed, as oil and tech stocks capped Shanghai Composite gains. The main gauge on the technology-heavy Shenzhen exchange fell
Topic | China stock market
