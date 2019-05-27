Channels

Dongfeng Motor Group’s AX7 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) stands on display at the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Money

China’s electric vehicle sales may increase 27 per cent this year to a record, as their popularity offsets slumping demand for cars

  • Sales of battery-powered and plug-ins that run on hybrid gasoline-electric engines are likely to grow by 27 per cent to a record 1.6 million units in 2019
  • From home-grown carmakers like Geely Automobile Holdings to foreign marques like Ford Motor Company and start-ups like Xpeng Motors, every noteworthy carmaker in China has an EV ready to roll out this year
Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 5:30pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 5:35pm, 27 May, 2019

