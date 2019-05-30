Channels

US Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration on June 2, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Money

What are the possible economic and business consequences if China’s renminbi deteriorates to 7 per US dollar?

  • The odds of a tumble beyond 7 within a year have doubled over the past month to 38 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
  • The currency is down about 2.5 per cent in May, headed for its worst drop since July and the biggest loss in Asia
Topic |   Currencies
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:21pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 3:21pm, 30 May, 2019

US Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration on June 2, 2017. Photo: Reuters
