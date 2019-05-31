Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China will try and catch up more quickly in sectors where it is reliant on US companies, thanks to its trade war with America. Photo: Reuters
Money

Private-equity, venture capital investors bet on China’s pivot to domestic demand, self reliance

  • Domestic demand will feature much more importantly, says Shen Jianguang, vice-president and chief economist at JD Digits
Topic |   Investing
SCMP

Louise Moon  

Georgina Lee  

Published: 8:30am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China will try and catch up more quickly in sectors where it is reliant on US companies, thanks to its trade war with America. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.