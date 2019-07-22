Los Angeles-based venture capital fund Fifth Wall channelled some capital from its first real estate fund into Lime, an electric scooter sharing service. Lime, based in San Francisco, is primarily focused in the US and Europe, but announced it will open its Asian headquarters in Singapore during the third quarter. Photo: AFP
Los Angeles fund Fifth Wall says it will channel some capital from its new property fund into Asian start-ups
- Fifth Wall says it will seek out Asian start-ups involved in artificial intelligence or robotics for smart buildings, as well as concepts that leverage blockchain technology
- Mainland developer China Vanke ranks as the only mainland company among the 50 backers of Fund II, a venture capital fund run by Fifth Wall that raised US$503 million
Sydney-based Taronga Ventures has launched the RealTechX incubator programme that aims to support 10 start-ups with market-ready products or services. Photo: Simon Song
Australian incubator RealTechX makes a big push to scale up real estate technologies in Asia-Pacific
- RealTechX is an incubator programme is backed by the Australian government
- Launched by real estate innovation and venture capital firm Taronga Ventures, the programme sees massive growth potential in Hong Kong and Greater China
