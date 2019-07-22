Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Los Angeles-based venture capital fund Fifth Wall channelled some capital from its first real estate fund into Lime, an electric scooter sharing service. Lime, based in San Francisco, is primarily focused in the US and Europe, but announced it will open its Asian headquarters in Singapore during the third quarter. Photo: AFP
Money

Los Angeles fund Fifth Wall says it will channel some capital from its new property fund into Asian start-ups

  • Fifth Wall says it will seek out Asian start-ups involved in artificial intelligence or robotics for smart buildings, as well as concepts that leverage blockchain technology
  • Mainland developer China Vanke ranks as the only mainland company among the 50 backers of Fund II, a venture capital fund run by Fifth Wall that raised US$503 million
Topic |   Start-ups
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 7:30am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Los Angeles-based venture capital fund Fifth Wall channelled some capital from its first real estate fund into Lime, an electric scooter sharing service. Lime, based in San Francisco, is primarily focused in the US and Europe, but announced it will open its Asian headquarters in Singapore during the third quarter. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sydney-based Taronga Ventures has launched the RealTechX incubator programme that aims to support 10 start-ups with market-ready products or services. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong & China

Australian incubator RealTechX makes a big push to scale up real estate technologies in Asia-Pacific

  • RealTechX is an incubator programme is backed by the Australian government
  • Launched by real estate innovation and venture capital firm Taronga Ventures, the programme sees massive growth potential in Hong Kong and Greater China
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 9:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:38pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sydney-based Taronga Ventures has launched the RealTechX incubator programme that aims to support 10 start-ups with market-ready products or services. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.