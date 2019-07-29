A FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc's offices in London on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Photo: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg
London Stock Exchange is in talks to acquire the Refinitiv financial data and trading platform in a deal valued at US$27 billion
- The exchange would issue shares as part of the transaction and Refinitiv holders may receive a stake of approximately 37 per cent, LSE said
- A formal agreement could be announced on August 1, when LSE published its half-year earnings, according to people familiar with the plan
