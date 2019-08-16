A vendor is seen in her store at a supermarket in downtown Beijing on May 23, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Consumer stocks lift China and Hong Kong’s markets to close higher, reversing the declines during a tumultuous week
- Hang Seng Index rose 0.9 per cent to close at 25,734.22 on Friday
- Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3 per cent at 2,823.82, while the CSI 300 of large stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen gained 0.5 per cent to 3,710.54
