Gold jewellery purchases fell by 32 per cent and 12 per cent in India and China, respectively in the third quarter. Photo: Winson Wong
Gold ETF investors more than make up for jewellery buyers put off by rising prices
- Global jewellery gold purchases fell 16 per cent year on year in the third quarter to 460.9 tonnes, the lowest since the second quarter of 2010
- Overall investment demand jumped 110 per cent to 408.6 tonnes, as net inflows into ETFs amounted to 258.2 tonnes.
