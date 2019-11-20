Channels

A Chinese investor uses his smartphone as he monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 19, 2019. In mainland China, red signals gains. Photo: Associated Press
Money

Alibaba’s coming Hong Kong listing sends Hang Seng to biggest percentage gain in two weeks

  • Giant listing is boosting sentiment in Hong Kong, injecting much needed momentum into blue chips
  • China central bank’s move to cut 7-day repo Monday seen as start of an easing cycle, pushing up China benchmarks
Topic |   China stock market
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Nov, 2019

Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square building in Central. Retail investors expect Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark index to rise next year. Photo: AP
Markets & Investing

Hong Kong investors pin hopes on US-China trade deal to boost Hang Seng Index next year, shrug off protest impact

  • 42 per cent of investors surveyed by Bright Smart Securities expect the Hang Seng Index to rise 5 per cent next year, while only 6 per cent see it declining from the current level
  • JPMorgan Asset Management too upgraded its outlook on global equities from ‘slightly underweight’ to ‘slightly overweight’ to reflect its positive view of the US economy
Topic |   Stocks
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:33pm, 19 Nov, 2019

