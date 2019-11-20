A Chinese investor uses his smartphone as he monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 19, 2019. In mainland China, red signals gains. Photo: Associated Press
Alibaba’s coming Hong Kong listing sends Hang Seng to biggest percentage gain in two weeks
- Giant listing is boosting sentiment in Hong Kong, injecting much needed momentum into blue chips
- China central bank’s move to cut 7-day repo Monday seen as start of an easing cycle, pushing up China benchmarks
Topic | China stock market
Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square building in Central. Retail investors expect Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark index to rise next year. Photo: AP
Hong Kong investors pin hopes on US-China trade deal to boost Hang Seng Index next year, shrug off protest impact
- 42 per cent of investors surveyed by Bright Smart Securities expect the Hang Seng Index to rise 5 per cent next year, while only 6 per cent see it declining from the current level
- JPMorgan Asset Management too upgraded its outlook on global equities from ‘slightly underweight’ to ‘slightly overweight’ to reflect its positive view of the US economy
Topic | Stocks
