A stack of HK$1,000 banknotes running through a counting machine at the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s currency is having its longest rally in five years, and that is burning the short-sellers
- The Hong Kong dollar rose by as much as 0.13 per cent to 7.7867 versus the US dollar on Monday, advancing 0.5 per cent in six days
- The local currency is advancing on bets that borrowing costs will remain elevated relative to falling US dollar rates as banks hoard cash for the year-end
Topic | Currencies
A stack of HK$1,000 banknotes running through a counting machine at the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg