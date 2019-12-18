Workers on an outdoor observation deck on the 30 Hudson Yards office building in New York on March 8, 2019. Economists expect US economic growth to slow this year and next, but they say the economy will avoid a recession. Photo: AP
New York rules the roost as the world’s most competitive city for third straight year, according to Chinese survey with UN
- American cities make up 22 of the world’s 50 most economically competitive cities, occupying 61 of the top 200 spots, according to a survey
- China has nine cities among the top 50, with 39 among the top 200. Due to its population, China has 291 cities among the 1,006 urban centres surveyed, compared with the 75 in the US
Topic | Urban planning
A view of Shenzhen on Sunday, August 4, 2019. China plans to let Shenzhen City, which borders Hong Kong, play “a key role” in science and technology innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, according to state media. Photo: Bloomberg
Shenzhen boasts the most growth champions in SCMP-Statista’s survey of the 80 fastest-growing companies in Greater Bay Area
- Shenzhen, the technology hub in southern China, has 30 companies among the 80 fastest-growing corporate entities in the Greater Bay Area between 2015 and 2018
- The biggest sector for the most number of growth champions is in electronics and electrical components, according to the survey
Topic | Growth Champions of GBA 2020
