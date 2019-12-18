HSBC Private Banking, however, has forecast a strong US dollar, as it expects the US Federal Reserve to be less aggressive when it comes to lowering interest rates than other regions. Photo: AP
Asian markets led by China to benefit from global capital inflows in 2020, as US dollar weakens, analysts say

  • Asian currencies such as Korean won, Taiwanese dollar and Malaysian ringgit to strengthen the most against the US dollar, Deutsche Bank says
  • Asia will be more attractive among emerging markets in terms of valuations, Manulife Investment Management says
Yujing Liu in Hong Kong

Snow Xia

Updated: 6:41pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square building in Central. Photo: AP
More pain for Hong Kong stocks in 2020 as smart money bets on China upside, analysts say

  • UBS Global Wealth Management forecasts higher returns on MSCI China Index
  • There is a lack of confidence, surprise catalyst in Hong Kong shares, Bocom International says
Updated: 8:21am, 10 Dec, 2019

