HSBC Private Banking, however, has forecast a strong US dollar, as it expects the US Federal Reserve to be less aggressive when it comes to lowering interest rates than other regions. Photo: AP
Asian markets led by China to benefit from global capital inflows in 2020, as US dollar weakens, analysts say
- Asian currencies such as Korean won, Taiwanese dollar and Malaysian ringgit to strengthen the most against the US dollar, Deutsche Bank says
- Asia will be more attractive among emerging markets in terms of valuations, Manulife Investment Management says
Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square building in Central. Photo: AP
More pain for Hong Kong stocks in 2020 as smart money bets on China upside, analysts say
- UBS Global Wealth Management forecasts higher returns on MSCI China Index
- There is a lack of confidence, surprise catalyst in Hong Kong shares, Bocom International says
