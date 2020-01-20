A sign of Nomura outside a branch in Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Nomura is hiring dozens of private bankers in Singapore, Hong Kong to catch Swiss banks in US$50 billion wealth club
- Japanese brokerage wants to almost double the number of relationship managers to 100 in three years to achieve target by 2026
- Hiring in Hong Kong, Singapore is in addition to efforts by its joint venture in China to step up wealth management and investment banking services
A sign of Nomura outside a branch in Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Reuters