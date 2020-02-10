Medical workers in the isolated intensive care unit at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the 2019 global coronavirus outbreak, on February 6, 2020. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
What’s the coronavirus’ impact on the world? Economists get creative in finding data to measure the outbreak’s effects
- Store closures, flight-tracking websites, factory shutdowns and the latest numbers on infections and fatalities are just some of the high-frequency data points economists are scouring for clues on the hit to growth
- The virus has sickened more than 40,000 people around the world, almost 99 per cent in mainland China, killing 910 people with 3,342 recoveries
Topic | China economy
