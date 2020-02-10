Medical workers in the isolated intensive care unit at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the 2019 global coronavirus outbreak, on February 6, 2020. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Business /  Money

What’s the coronavirus’ impact on the world? Economists get creative in finding data to measure the outbreak’s effects

  • Store closures, flight-tracking websites, factory shutdowns and the latest numbers on infections and fatalities are just some of the high-frequency data points economists are scouring for clues on the hit to growth
  • The virus has sickened more than 40,000 people around the world, almost 99 per cent in mainland China, killing 910 people with 3,342 recoveries
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:05am, 10 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Medical workers in the isolated intensive care unit at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the 2019 global coronavirus outbreak, on February 6, 2020. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China economy