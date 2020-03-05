School buses sitting idle at a public car park near Kwai Chung Cargo Terminal in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po on 29 February 2020. Schools in the city are out until at least Easter, as the government orders students and civil servants to stay home amid the city’s coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus outbreak delivers a one-two punch to the world’s economy, handing out supply and demand shocks one after another
- The coronavirus outbreak is hammering the capacity to produce goods as swathes of Chinese factories remain shut and workers are housebound
- With the virus spreading globally, increasingly worried consumers everywhere are reluctant to shop, travel or eat out
