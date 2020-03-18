Australian stock prices are displayed on a digital board in Sydney. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index was the only major gauge to decline on Wednesday. Photo: EPA/EFE
Business /  Money

Most Asian stock markets rally after Trump administration unveils US$1 trillion relief package

  • The speed-up in government handouts to pillow the economic fallout for businesses and households is supporting risk sentiment, says Stephen Innes of AxiCorp
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index volatile in early trading, but rises marginally higher
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
SCMP
Deb Price and Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:24am, 18 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Australian stock prices are displayed on a digital board in Sydney. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index was the only major gauge to decline on Wednesday. Photo: EPA/EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE