Sa Sa stock has shot up recently, as the cosmetics chain undergoes a makeover that includes cost cutting and selling virus-related products. Photo: May Tse
Cosmetics chain Sa Sa – long the poster child for Hong Kong retail troubles – is suddenly a hit with stock investors

  • Sa Sa gets first ‘buy’ rating in two years in analyst pool tracked by Bloomberg
  • Beaten-down shares get attention as company cuts costs, bolsters online outreach
Gigi Choy
Updated: 8:28am, 30 Apr, 2020

