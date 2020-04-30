Sa Sa stock has shot up recently, as the cosmetics chain undergoes a makeover that includes cost cutting and selling virus-related products. Photo: May Tse
Cosmetics chain Sa Sa – long the poster child for Hong Kong retail troubles – is suddenly a hit with stock investors
- Sa Sa gets first ‘buy’ rating in two years in analyst pool tracked by Bloomberg
- Beaten-down shares get attention as company cuts costs, bolsters online outreach
Topic | Hang Seng Index
