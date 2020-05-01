A giant Olympic rings monument is illuminated at dusk at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, on March 25, 2020. Photo: EPA
Premiums will soar as insurers face record payouts for cancelled, postponed events like Tokyo Olympics and Wimbledon, say industry watchers

  • Postponement of Tokyo Olympic Games alone will cost insurers an estimated US$2 billion
  • Insurers globally face compensation payouts of about US$6.3 billion as major sports competitions and music concerts are either scrapped or delayed by the pandemic
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 11:02am, 1 May, 2020

