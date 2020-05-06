Men wearing face masks take a rest while visiting the promenade on the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai during the May Day holiday. With optimism and a heavy dose of caution, millions of Chinese hit the road or visited newly reopened tourist sites during the national holiday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus triggers China’s weakest corporate earnings in a decade. The worst may be over
- Profits for more than 3,000 companies on the mainland’s exchanges dropped 42 per cent from a year earlier in the first quarter, according to Soochow Securities
- Interim results may still face challenges as Covid-19 dampens listed companies’ overseas sales, Ping An Securities says
Topic | China stock market
