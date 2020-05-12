People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index on May 5, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong and most other Asia-Pacific stocks fall on worries about coronavirus and US-China relations
- Traders lack conviction, taking profits in Hong Kong after a few days of gains
- Casino stocks had a bad day – led by Galaxy Entertainment and MGM China
Topic | China stock market
