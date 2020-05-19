A luxury shopping complex in Bangkok. The Asia-Pacific region generated luxury goods sales worth US$438 billion, the largest number globally, last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Global luxury market – once aiming to rival Indonesia’s US$1.1 trillion economy – heads for 18 per cent drop, as coronavirus grounds Chinese travellers
- The sector was worth US$1.06 trillion in 2019 and had been forecast to reach US$1.09 trillion this year: Euromonitor
- Asia-Pacific likely to see the most declines, as sales fall in China
