A retail trader at a brokerage in Shanghai on March 7, 2016. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents gains and advances in red, using green to denote losses and declines. Photo: Reuters
China’s July new stock accounts more than double to 2.43 million as traders continue their headlong dive into market to sustain rally
- July’s new A-share trading accounts more than doubled from last year to 2.43 million, according to data by the China Securities Depository and Clearing
- That raised the total to 170.2 million accounts as of July 31, making it the world’s eighth largest cluster of people, more than the population of Bangladesh and just behind Nigeria
