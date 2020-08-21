Pádraig Seif, partner of Precious Metal Asia, holds silver bars in his office in Sheung Wan. He reports a surge in buying interest in silver. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Money

Silver has soared more than gold this year amid the coronavirus– but can it last?

  • Silver has gained more than 50 per cent this year. Local shops having trouble meeting demand
  • Safe haven commodity can be very volatile – and could sink if a coronavirus vaccine is found
Topic |   Commodities
Ji SiqiDeb Price
Ji Siqi and Deb Price

Updated: 11:46am, 21 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pádraig Seif, partner of Precious Metal Asia, holds silver bars in his office in Sheung Wan. He reports a surge in buying interest in silver. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE