Pádraig Seif, partner of Precious Metal Asia, holds silver bars in his office in Sheung Wan. He reports a surge in buying interest in silver. Photo: May Tse
Silver has soared more than gold this year amid the coronavirus– but can it last?
- Silver has gained more than 50 per cent this year. Local shops having trouble meeting demand
- Safe haven commodity can be very volatile – and could sink if a coronavirus vaccine is found
Topic | Commodities
