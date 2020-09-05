China’s retail investors account for some 70 per cent of the country’s stock market transactions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese retail investors’ bet on IPOs pays outsize dividends, but analysts say bubble could burst without warning
- The 243 IPOs in China this year delivered an average first-day appreciation of 126 per cent, according to Wind Information
- Cathay Biotech, which listed on the Star Market in Shanghai on August 13, became the first stock to slip below its IPO price this year
