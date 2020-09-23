Central Hong Kong, as seen from the city’s West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade. Hong Kong had more US dollar millionaires in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong has more US dollar millionaires this year, as calmer streets boost confidence and perception of wealth
- As of May 2020, there were around 504,000 people in Hong Kong worth HK$10 million (US$1.29 million) or more in total assets, according to a Citibank report
- ‘Investors estimated their wealth with respect to the general market sentiment and short-term social events,’ says Citibank Hong Kong’s retail bank head Josephine Lee Kwai Chong
