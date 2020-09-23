Central Hong Kong, as seen from the city’s West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade. Hong Kong had more US dollar millionaires in 2018. Photo: Sam TsangCentral Hong Kong, as seen from the city’s West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade. Hong Kong had more US dollar millionaires in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Central Hong Kong, as seen from the city’s West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade. Hong Kong had more US dollar millionaires in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Money

Hong Kong has more US dollar millionaires this year, as calmer streets boost confidence and perception of wealth

  • As of May 2020, there were around 504,000 people in Hong Kong worth HK$10 million (US$1.29 million) or more in total assets, according to a Citibank report
  • ‘Investors estimated their wealth with respect to the general market sentiment and short-term social events,’ says Citibank Hong Kong’s retail bank head Josephine Lee Kwai Chong

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 6:45pm, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Central Hong Kong, as seen from the city’s West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade. Hong Kong had more US dollar millionaires in 2018. Photo: Sam TsangCentral Hong Kong, as seen from the city’s West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade. Hong Kong had more US dollar millionaires in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Central Hong Kong, as seen from the city’s West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade. Hong Kong had more US dollar millionaires in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE