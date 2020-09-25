Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Photo: AP
Election 2020: Wall Street prepares trading systems for spikes in election night financial transactions
- Trading volumes are likely to spike to as much as eight times their normal levels on November 3, according to technology-consulting firm ITRS Group
- That forecast and a spread-out workforce has the biggest banks testing their technology to make sure they can handle the extra flow
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
