A pedestrian walking past closed retail shops in Mong Kok on 24 February 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong is heading for a ‘cataclysmic recession’ as city’s runaway debt service ratio imperils economy, research firm says
- Hong Kong’s debt service ratio among private non-financial companies is the highest among 32 countries on the BIS list
- The leverage is concentrated in the property and financial sectors, which account for more than a third of all loans in the city
Topic | Dealing with debt
A pedestrian walking past closed retail shops in Mong Kok on 24 February 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng