Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The state’s Electoral College votes eventually were declared for his opponent Joe Biden. Photo: AP
Donald Trump, in the lame duck phase of his presidency, has power to roil global markets with his final 10 weeks in office
- After President-elect Joe Biden’s win is certified, Trump will enter the so-called lame duck phase of his presidency with a formidable capacity for disruption, where any number of executive decisions might leave investors on tenterhooks
- Disputes with China spanning commerce, technology and human rights, the trade spat with Europe, and the upcoming deadline on US government funding in December all offer the potential for market-moving action
