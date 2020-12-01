Pedestrians wearing face masks to combat the spread of the coronavirus, walk down Oxford Street in central London on November 27 as life under a second lockdown continues in England. Photo: AFP
Covid-19 lockdown tempers interest in UK property from Hongkongers in lull before January visa floodgate
- Interest among Hongkongers in the UK property market has soared in the run-up to special visa process in January
- London-based firm agency AWS Prime has seen an increase in enquiries, while the Battersea project has chalked up more sales
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Pedestrians wearing face masks to combat the spread of the coronavirus, walk down Oxford Street in central London on November 27 as life under a second lockdown continues in England. Photo: AFP