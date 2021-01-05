Du Val PropTech has sold some 40 homes in two new projects in the UK to overseas buyers, including 10 from Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Property platform with Groupon-like model that offers discounts to investors who club together aims to shake up the market
- Auckland-based Du Val PropTech allows investors to receive sizeable discounts by grouping together to buy overseas properties
- Proptech, which uses AI, blockchain and big data, has seen a sharp rise in adoption as the coronavirus has disrupted travel and made it hard to host traditional property exhibitions
