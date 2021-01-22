Bitcoin has seen a stellar rally as prices more than doubled after passing US$20,000 for the first time in December, surpassing US$30,000 in early January before peaking at about US$42,000. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin plunge below US$30,000 has newbies scrambling to google double-spend for answers
- Bitcoin drops, extending an almost 11 per cent plunge on Thursday as traders search for answers to volatile prices
- Other cryptocurrencies also sold off on Thursday, with the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index losing as much as 10 per cent
Topic | Bitcoin
Bitcoin has seen a stellar rally as prices more than doubled after passing US$20,000 for the first time in December, surpassing US$30,000 in early January before peaking at about US$42,000. Photo: Shutterstock