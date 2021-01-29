Potential buyers line up for 90 units at Wheelock Properties’ Monaco development in Kai Tak, at its sales office in The Gateway, Tsim Sha Tsui, on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Wheelock’s Monaco project in Kai Tak receives lukewarm response as developers look to end January on a high
- Buyers snapped had snapped up nearly half of the 90 units as of 10pm
- As many as 1,800 new homes could be sold in January, says Centaline’s Louis Chan
Topic | Wheelock Properties
Potential buyers line up for 90 units at Wheelock Properties’ Monaco development in Kai Tak, at its sales office in The Gateway, Tsim Sha Tsui, on Friday. Photo: Edmond So