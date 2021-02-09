Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China are holding on to recent gains as the Lunar New Year approaches Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks rise to two-week high as oil, casino stocks advance in reflation trade amid PBOC policy assurance
- China’s central bank pledges to keep policy flexible and precise and to prioritise stability and avoid ‘sharp turns’ in decisions
- Casino stocks rally after several upgrades by JPMorgan, while oil climbs to more than one-year high
