Tesla sold a total of 137,459 Model 3 cars in China last year, according to China Passenger Car Association. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla to conduct ‘complete self-inspection’ after Chinese regulators chide US carmaker over Model 3 safety, quality

  • Tesla says it will strengthen internal management at its Chinese factory to better safeguard consumer rights
  • In 2020, Tesla reported sales of US$6.66 billion in China, more than double the US$2.98 billion a year earlier

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30pm, 9 Feb, 2021

