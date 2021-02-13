All of Hong Kong’s banks will give lai see to their staff electronically when they return from their holidays. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong banks report decline in customers seeking new notes for ‘lai see’ amid rise of electronic channels, economic uncertainties
- There is a major push to get people to give ‘lai see’ electronically, as Hong Kong’s coronavirus outbreak has not yet been brought under control
- HSBC is encouraging customers to use PayMe or FPS, but will provide new notes and festive ‘lai see’ envelopes to those without access to digital channels
