All of Hong Kong’s banks will give lai see to their staff electronically when they return from their holidays. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong banks report decline in customers seeking new notes for ‘lai see’ amid rise of electronic channels, economic uncertainties

  • There is a major push to get people to give ‘lai see’ electronically, as Hong Kong’s coronavirus outbreak has not yet been brought under control
  • HSBC is encouraging customers to use PayMe or FPS, but will provide new notes and festive ‘lai see’ envelopes to those without access to digital channels

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Feb, 2021

