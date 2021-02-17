The US Federal Reserve is likely to ensure rates stay low, which should help prevent the dollar from strengthening, says Union Bancaire Privee’s Norman Villamin. Photo: Bloomberg
Dollar vs euro: which is the best source of funding for emerging-market carry trades?
- We continue to favour the dollar as our funding currency in emerging-market carry trades, says Norman Villamin, chief investment office for wealth management at Union Bancaire Privee
- The challenge in seeking the best funding currency comes as emerging-market central banks start to signal tighter monetary policies as their economies recover from the pandemic
Topic | Central Banks
The US Federal Reserve is likely to ensure rates stay low, which should help prevent the dollar from strengthening, says Union Bancaire Privee’s Norman Villamin. Photo: Bloomberg