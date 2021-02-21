Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets have fuelled bitcoin’s rise over the past few weeks. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk says bitcoin prices ‘seem high’ after market value of cryptocurrency crosses US$1 trillion for the first time
- Musk tweeted that ‘BTC & ETH do seem high lol’ after earlier calling bitcoin a ‘less dumb’ version of cash
- Musk gave impetus to bitcoin joining the mainstream when Tesla said it invested US$1.5 billion and was prepared to begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its cars
Topic | Bitcoin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets have fuelled bitcoin’s rise over the past few weeks. Photo: Reuters