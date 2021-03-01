The world’s super-rich have weathered the Covid-19 pandemic well, the report suggests. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China saw number of ultra-wealthy individuals rise the fastest globally in 2020, Knight Frank study finds
- The elite club of people whose net worth exceeds US$30 million excluding their primary residence swelled by 16 per cent in China last year
- Equities were a major driver of their wealth, as being in lockdown gave them time to better monitor the stock markets
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
The world’s super-rich have weathered the Covid-19 pandemic well, the report suggests. Photo: Shutterstock Images