Located at the mouth of the Yangtze River, Chongming is also known as the “last virgin territory” in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock Images Located at the mouth of the Yangtze River, Chongming is also known as the “last virgin territory” in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Located at the mouth of the Yangtze River, Chongming is also known as the “last virgin territory” in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China economy
Business /  Money

Chongming Island, Shanghai’s ‘last virgin territory’, woos foreign investors as it looks to sports, health care to boost eco-friendly economy

  • The district dubbed ‘Long Island in the East’ is fine-tuning its business climate to draw capital from global investors, says its governor
  • It is looking to develop health care and sports like cycling and hiking that are likely to attract tourists as part of its aim of becoming a world-class ‘eco-city’

Topic |   China economy
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:28pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Located at the mouth of the Yangtze River, Chongming is also known as the “last virgin territory” in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock Images Located at the mouth of the Yangtze River, Chongming is also known as the “last virgin territory” in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Located at the mouth of the Yangtze River, Chongming is also known as the “last virgin territory” in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE