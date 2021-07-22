From January to June, Shanghai’s exports jumped 9.6 per cent on the year to 733.8 billion yuan (US$113.4 billion). Photo: Reuters
Shanghai’s surge in exports, foreign investment may be short-lived as overseas economies still grapple with coronavirus, official warns
- ‘The fundamentals driving the city’s economic recovery are not strong,’ says Tang Huihao, deputy head of Shanghai’s statistics bureau
- His comments came after the city reported a jump in GDP growth driven by exports and foreign investment
