A screen at a securities company in Beijing on May 6, 2019.Contrary to global conventions, China represents losses and declines in green, using red to denote gains and advances. Photo: AFP
Fund manager nurses losses in China stocks after making a ‘mistake’ in underestimating impact of education crackdown
- Shi Lin’s Greater China-focused hedge fund, Brilliant Partners Fund, recorded an estimated loss of more than 12 per cent this month as of July 23
- The fund lost 6.6 per cent in the first half, lagging behind the 7.1 per cent rise in Greater China stock-focused hedge funds, according to Eurekahedge gauge
