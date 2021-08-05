The Hong Kong stock market’s dismal performance last month hit returns of MPF members who have invested in shares of companies listed in the city. Photo: AP Photo The Hong Kong stock market’s dismal performance last month hit returns of MPF members who have invested in shares of companies listed in the city. Photo: AP Photo
The Hong Kong stock market’s dismal performance last month hit returns of MPF members who have invested in shares of companies listed in the city. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  Money

Stock market rout sees MPF members’ China fund returns sink 12.4 per cent in July after Beijing’s tech crackdown

  • The MPF’s China stock funds on average lost 12.4 per cent in July, the worst among the 400-odd investment funds tracked by Refinitiv Lipper
  • Money invested in US and European stock funds grew as they generated small gains during the month

Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 12:01pm, 5 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong stock market’s dismal performance last month hit returns of MPF members who have invested in shares of companies listed in the city. Photo: AP Photo The Hong Kong stock market’s dismal performance last month hit returns of MPF members who have invested in shares of companies listed in the city. Photo: AP Photo
The Hong Kong stock market’s dismal performance last month hit returns of MPF members who have invested in shares of companies listed in the city. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE