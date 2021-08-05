The Hong Kong stock market’s dismal performance last month hit returns of MPF members who have invested in shares of companies listed in the city. Photo: AP Photo
Stock market rout sees MPF members’ China fund returns sink 12.4 per cent in July after Beijing’s tech crackdown
- The MPF’s China stock funds on average lost 12.4 per cent in July, the worst among the 400-odd investment funds tracked by Refinitiv Lipper
- Money invested in US and European stock funds grew as they generated small gains during the month
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
