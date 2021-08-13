Home prices in Shanghai climbed in every month between December 2019 and May 2021, triggering worries among city officials that a housing bubble was taking shape. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai to build 220,000 rental homes in next five years to meet surging demand from young professionals, tame soaring house prices
- Mainland China’s financial capital is aiming to meet burgeoning demand for affordable accommodation as it tries to attract young talent in fields like engineering and biotechnology
- The figure represents an increase of more than 45 per cent from the number of rental units built in the last five years in one of the country’s least affordable cities to rent or buy a home
