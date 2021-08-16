Two incomplete towers of New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm residential project will be demolished and rebuilt because of construction defects. Photo: Sam Tsang Two incomplete towers of New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm residential project will be demolished and rebuilt because of construction defects. Photo: Sam Tsang
New World’s Pavilia Farm project sees its first cancellations with deals for three flats terminated

  • Market observers fear this could trigger further cancellations amid uncertainty over the demolition and reconstruction of the two affected towers
  • New World’s compensation for the buyers of 846 units in the two towers earmarked for demolition was seen as ‘generous’

Updated: 6:30am, 16 Aug, 2021

